Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for illegal drugs, according to a statement released by the Finnish government.

Marin, 36, said she took a drugs test last Friday for her own legal protection, following pressure from the leader of a right-wing political opponent, after two videos emerged of her partying with friends earlier in August.

Political opponents, and some Finnish media outlets, had thought one of the videos contained a reference to cocaine, although it turned out not to be the case.

Marin will pay the cost of the test herself.

_This is a developing story, and we're have more information when it comes in. _

