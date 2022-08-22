English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
world news

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs

Access to the comments Comments
By David Mac Dougall
Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Friday Aug. 19, 2022
Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Friday Aug. 19, 2022   -   Copyright  AP Photo

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for illegal drugs, according to a statement released by the Finnish government.  

Marin, 36, said she took a drugs test last Friday for her own legal protection, following pressure from the leader of a right-wing political opponent, after two videos emerged of her partying with friends earlier in August. 

Political opponents, and some Finnish media outlets, had thought one of the videos contained a reference to cocaine, although it turned out not to be the case. 

Marin will pay the cost of the test herself. 

_This is a developing story, and we're have more information when it comes in. _

Read more on the background to this story here: