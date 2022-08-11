Dozens injured in roller coaster crash at Legoland in southern Germany

Dozens of people have been wounded after two roller coaster trains crashed into each other at a Legoland amusement park in southern Germany.

At least 34 people have been injured, including two severely, according to the German news agency DPA.

One of the Fire Dragon roller coaster trains reportedly braked heavily and another then collided with it at the park in Günzburg, Bavaria.

Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

Last week, a woman died in another roller coaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany. The 57-year-old woman fell out of the roller coaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause of the accident has not yet been identified.