English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Denmark

Teenage girl dies after 'tragic accident' on roller coaster in Denmark

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AP, AFP
The theme park was evacuated and closed as police conduct an investigation.
The theme park was evacuated and closed as police conduct an investigation.   -   Copyright  Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

A 14-year-old girl has died after a "tragic accident" on a roller coaster at a popular theme park in northern Denmark.

The incident occurred on the ride at Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus on Thursday, Danish police said in a statement.

According to initial investigations, the rear part of the Cobra rollercoaster broke loose and came off the rails. A 13-year-old boy also suffered injuries to one hand, police said.

Authorities were called to the amusement park at 12:50 CEST after reports that several people were stuck on a ride.

The park was evacuated and closed amid an investigation into the accident.

According to the official website, the 400-metre Cobra roller-coaster is 25 metres tall and reaches a top speed of 70 kilometres per hour.

In 2008 -- shortly after the park opened -- four people were seriously injured when the front part of the same roller coaster came off the rails. An investigation later revealed a construction error was to blame.