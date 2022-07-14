Teenage girl dies after 'tragic accident' on roller coaster in Denmark

A 14-year-old girl has died after a "tragic accident" on a roller coaster at a popular theme park in northern Denmark.

The incident occurred on the ride at Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus on Thursday, Danish police said in a statement.

According to initial investigations, the rear part of the Cobra rollercoaster broke loose and came off the rails. A 13-year-old boy also suffered injuries to one hand, police said.

Authorities were called to the amusement park at 12:50 CEST after reports that several people were stuck on a ride.

The park was evacuated and closed amid an investigation into the accident.

According to the official website, the 400-metre Cobra roller-coaster is 25 metres tall and reaches a top speed of 70 kilometres per hour.

In 2008 -- shortly after the park opened -- four people were seriously injured when the front part of the same roller coaster came off the rails. An investigation later revealed a construction error was to blame.