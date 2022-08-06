English
Edinburgh festival celebrates its 75th year — with more than 3,000 shows to choose from

By Richard Good
The launch of the 75th Edinburgh International Festival
The launch of the 75th Edinburgh International Festival   -   Copyright  Andrew Milligan/AP

Thousands of performers from across the world are in Scotland for the Edinburgh festival — the world's largest arts gathering.

The festival is perhaps most famous for its fringe events in which relatively unknown performers seek to break it into the big time — often staking high in search of their dream.

This year's 75th anniversary of the fringe will host more than 3000 shows from 58 countries.

Watch the report in the video player above.