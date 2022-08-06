Edinburgh festival celebrates its 75th year — with more than 3,000 shows to choose fromComments
By Richard Good
Thousands of performers from across the world are in Scotland for the Edinburgh festival — the world's largest arts gathering.
The festival is perhaps most famous for its fringe events in which relatively unknown performers seek to break it into the big time — often staking high in search of their dream.
This year's 75th anniversary of the fringe will host more than 3000 shows from 58 countries.
