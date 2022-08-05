Golfers from Saudi-backed LIV tour file antitrust lawsuit against PGA

It’s the competition that has rocked the golfing world.

Now players who have signed with the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament are suing their former paymasters, the PGA Tour for suspending them for joining the breakaway competition.

The six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers are the plaintiffs who filed their antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday.

The lawsuit says the PGA Tour threatened to hand them lifetime bans and accuse the organisation of having a monopoly on golf.

Three of the players are seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow them to play in the tour’s upcoming competitions.

LIV has been a major disrupter in the sport of golf, luring players away from established tours with larger prize money and lucrative signing bonuses.

The head of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan, says the lawsuit is an attempt by the players, who chose to walk away, to force their way back into the organisation.