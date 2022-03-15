Henrik Stenson named Team Europe captain for 2023 Ryder Cup

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson has been named Team Europe's captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

Stenson accepted the role on Tuesday and told reporters he was "fully committed" to regaining the trophy after last year's defeat.

The 45-year-old is the first Swede and the fifth player from continental Europe to be captain, chosen by a five-member panel that included three previous captains.

Europe has not lost on home soil since 1993 but faces a tough task to win the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Italy next year.

The United States recorded their biggest-ever winning margin at a Ryder Cup by triumphing 19-9 at Whistling Straits in 2021. They will be captained by Zach Johnson in Rome.

“I am fully committed to the captaincy and to the Ryder Cup Europe and the job at hand," Stenson said.

"We’re going to keep busy with that and I’m going to do everything in my power to deliver a winning team in Rome.”

The Swede beat out veteran golfers Luke Donald, Robert Karlsson, and Paul Lawrie to be named Team Europe captain.

Stenson, a former British Open champion, played on five Ryder Cup teams and served as a vice-captain under Padraig Harrington last September at Whistling Straits.

“Time will tell exactly how the team will formalise. But we have got the old guard. We have got the experience, the players who played a lot of Ryder Cups. We have the new talent that are up-and-coming and have shown some great signs and want to continue to do that."

“The door is open for anyone with a European passport," Stenson added, "I know my players are going to be up for a challenge".