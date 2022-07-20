Henrik Stenson removed as Ryder Cup captain over LIV Tour

Henrik Stenson has been removed as Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain after he decided to join the rival LIV golf tour.

The Swede was only awarded the captaincy four months ago, ahead of the 2023 tournament in Italy.

The European Tour and PGA Tour have suspended players who signed up for the Saudi-funded rival league, which is handing out massive signing bonuses.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to join several of my fellow professionals and participate in the LIV invitational series," Stenson confirmed in a statement late on Wednesday.

The European tour did not directly mention LIV Golf and stated only that after Stenson’s captaincy “has been brought to an end with immediate effect.”

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain.”

The 46-year-old had said he was "fully committed" to the role when he was appointed in March.

Other European players who already have joined the LIV Tour include Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell, who were all unlikely to make the next European Ryder Cup team.

Stenson's replacement has not been announced by Team Europe.

"It's a shame to witness the great uncertainty surrounding the Ryder Cup and who will be able to participate and so on," the Swede said on Wednesday. "I hope that a solution will soon be found between the tour and its members."