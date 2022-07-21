Wildfires: Europe pools its resources to battle blazes

Wildfires continue to rage across Europe, leaving behind devastated communities in their wake, and displacing thousands of people.

Spain and Greece have been hit particularly hard, with fires taking hold in Megara, west of Athens, and Avila, northwest of Madrid, which have been difficult to control due to changing wind direction.

"We left our possessions, our homes... from one spark that got into the storage space, because the temperatures were very high, the windows and everything broke, and half the house was destroyed," said Konstantina Yfanti, who had to flee her home in Greece.

Many European countries have been experiencing extreme heat, with some registering record-breaking temperatures. In Britain the high temperature record this week reached +40.2°C, which shattered the previous record of +38.7°C set in 2019.

Heat records were also broken across parts of Portugal and Spain, France and German as the headwave moved from west to east and further north.

This summer, the European Union's 27 nations have been pooling resourses to cope with the scale of the fires.

Slovenia was the latest to benefit from the new cooperative approach, with Italian water-dropping planes from Austria joining local firefighters to help battle a blaze in the Kras area.

