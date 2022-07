Many parts of Europe are suffering under extreme heat conditions which have sparked fierce wildfires and forced thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes.

People in France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and the UK are looking for inventive ways to stay cool or protect themselves and their property from fires -- while firefighters are battling blazes that rage out of control.

The European struggle with heat, drought and fires is featured in these photographs from across the continent.

France

People swim on Moulleau's beach as smoke rises from the forest fire in La Teste-de-Buch. Gironde department, southwestern France Thibaud Moritz/AFP

Firefighters put gas canisters in the swimming pool of the 5 star hotel in the town of Pilat sur Merle, as smoke of a firein La Teste de Buch is seen in background. SouthwesternFrance. July 18, 2022. Thibaud Moritz/AFP

The firefighters fighting wildfires near Landiras, southwestern France. July 17, 2022 the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) via AP Photo

Trucks and cars drive on the A63 motorway through thick smoke caused by the forest fire 50 km south of Bordeaux, near Belin-Béliet, southwestern France. July 18, 2022 Bob Edme/AP Photo

Kids jump from a bridge to swim in the Canal St Martin, during a heatwave in Paris. July 18, 2022 Lewis Joly/AP Photo

Spain

A firefighter cries near a wildfire in the Losacio area in north western Spain. July 17, 2022 Emilio Fraile/AP Photo

A firefighting plane drops retardant on a forest fire in the Castellgali area of Catalonia, Spain. July 17, 2022 Lorena Sopena/AP

A firefighter tries to extinguish flames as wildfires advance during a wildfire in Ferreras de Abajo in north western Spain. July 18, 2022 Emilio Fraile/AP Photo

A man throws water on the ground following a fire next to the village of Pumarejo, near Zamora, northern Spain. July 18, 2022 Miguel Riopa/AFP

A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain. July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Two men cool themselves with water from a public sprinkler on a hot and sunny day in Barcelona, Spain. July 16, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Portugal

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Bustelo village in Amarante, north of Portugal. July 16, 2022 Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP

The UK

A British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, stands with sweat on his face whilst on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London. July 18, 2022 Matt Dunham/AP Photo

A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun, as she walks on the south bank of the river Thames, in London. July 18, 2022 Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo

Traffic crosses a bridge at Woodhead Reservoir in West Yorkshire, England, as water levels dip dangerously low amid record high temperatures in the UK. July 18, 2022 Jon Super/AP Photo

Germany

Water from a fountain runs down in front of the Old Opera as a woman takes a picture of two girls in Frankfurt, Germany. July 18, 2022 Michael Probst/AP Photo

A man uses the cool morning hours for a run on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. July 18, 2022 Michael Probst/AP Photo

A puddle of water is photographed amid the nearly dried-up river bed of the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany, as many parts of Europe experience a heatwave. July 18, 2022 Ina Fassbender/AFP

Switzerland

People cool down during temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius on Lake Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, July 18, 2022 during a heatwave across Europe. Martin Meissner/AP Photo