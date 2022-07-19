Cyprus president tests positive for COVID-19

Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a government official.

Marios Pelekanos said on Tuesday that Anastasiades tested positive during routine testing and that he is in good condition with only mild symptoms.

In line with existing protocols, the president has cleared his schedule, including commemorations of the 48th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus: an event that cleaved the east Mediterranean island nation along ethnic lines.

According to health ministry figures, Cyprus had a 12.6% coronavirus infection rate between July 8 and July 14. The country reported seven COVID-19-related deaths during the same period for an overall death toll of 1,086 since the start of the pandemic.

Cyprus reintroduced its mask mandate last week amid a surge in COVID cases across Europe, only a month after it scrapped the rule.