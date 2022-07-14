Six injured on last day of Spain's running of the bulls

Bulls from Spain’s revered Miura ranch starred in a fast and uncomplicated final running of the bulls at this year’s San Fermín Festival on Thursday.

The Navarra regional government said six people were treated for minor injuries following Thursday’s run, which lasted just over two minutes. Initially, the Spanish Red Cross said two people needed treatment.

No horn gorings were reported, with the bulls mainly moving in a pack and taking little notice of the runners as they sprinted to the bullring.

One runner escaped serious injury when a bull’s horn appeared to graze the right side of his head before he fell to the ground.

The festival's eighth and final run saw hundreds of people, mostly men and far fewer than usual, test their agility as they ran ahead of six fighting bulls and their guiding steer along an 875-metre route through Pamplona to the city’s bullring.

Tens of thousands of visitors attend the Pamplona festival, which was immortalised in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” The festival is also popular for its 24-hour partying.

During this year's festival, which started on 6 July, four people were gored, none seriously.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last time the festival was held before a two-year hiatus caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death occurring in 2009.