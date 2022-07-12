Ukraine war to be 'decided on the battlefield', NATO official says

NATO's deputy secretary-general cast doubt on the possibility that a diplomatic solution would be found to the war in Ukraine in an interview with Euronews Romania.

"Probably, the destination and the finality of the war will be decided on the battlefield," said Mircea Geoană.

"The political conditions between the two sides are too far apart today for us to see political conditions for a diplomatic solution, for the time being. So, more war, unfortunately, more destruction."

Geoană added however that they hope eventually the "conditions will be met for a political solution to be identified."

His remarks come amid intense fighting in Ukraine, both in the Donbas and in the southern area of Kherson.

Most of the war, however, is about the control of the Black Sea, according to Geoană.

The sea is vital for Ukrainian trade with the country's government accusing Russia of blocking its access to impede the departure of grains needed to feed developing countries.

Ukraine recaptures Snake Island

Ukraine retook the island known as Serpent Island or Snake Island a the end of the month of June. The Island was taken by Russia on the first day of the invasion, back in February.

"This is also very important for the whole of the Black Sea. It's only 40 kilometres outside of the port of Constanza and the mouth of the Danube. That's a strategic piece of property," said Geoană.

For NATO's Deputy Secretary-General, Russia was "forced to abandon the island because of the massive, vigorous attacks by Ukraine" something that "is a very good sign".

Russia has argued that they "fulfilled their objectives" there and withdrew as a "sign of goodwill".

But Geoană believes that it was a "tactical victory also for the morale of the Ukrainians. That's a lot. And of course, for the navigation, for freedom of navigation, in the Black Sea."