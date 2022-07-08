World leaders are reacting with shock and sadness to the news that Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, has been assassinated.

Abe was shot twice shortly after he began speaking at a campaign event in the city of Nara, near Kyoto, ahead of national elections. He went into cardiac arrest and later died in the hospital.

"A wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away," said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

"I mourn with his family, his friends and all the people of Japan."

European Council President Charles Michel expressed his condolences on social media and added he "will never understand the brutal killing of this great man." European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde also shared messages of grief and solidarity.

"Japan loses a great Prime Minister, who dedicated his life to his country and worked to bring balance to the world," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the attack on Abe "cowardly" and said his cabinet had taken a pause during Friday's meeting to reflect "on this dark day for Japanese democracy."

"I have fond memories of our friendship and the work we did together," wrote Rutte, one of Europe's longest-serving leaders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "stunned" and "deeply saddened" by the news, a feeling similarly expressed by his counterparts from Italy, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Romania, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland and Latvia.

"Abe-san was an outstanding leader," said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, using the honorific "-san" suffix, which closely resembles the Western "sir" treatment.

From Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy characterised the assassination as "brutal" and a "heinous act of violence" with no excuse.

"His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, who worked closely with Abe while he was in office, said his murder was "truly heartbreaking" and that he was killed "in the most appalling circumstances."

"He was a statesman of the highest calibre. A dependable partner and trusted ally. A consummate host. But also the warmest and kindest of friends," May wrote on Twitter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to social media to condemn what he called a "heinous" attack on Abe's life, a term also used by NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

More heartfelt messages came from leaders of Asia and Oceania, many of whom got to know Abe personally throughout the years.

"He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," wrote Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi shared several messages with his 80 million Twitter followers praising Abe's legacy and recounting the time they spent together deepening Japan-India relations.

"He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting," Modi added.

The Indian PM then announced July 9 will be observed as a day of mourning in the country.

In a statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that under Abe's leadership, Japan emerged as "one of Australia's closest and most like-minded partners in Asia."

Albanese extolled Abe as a champion of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region and a "giant on the world stage."

South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol said the murder was an "intolerable act of crime" and extended his condolences to Abe's family and the entire people of Japan.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said she was in "indescribable shock" and that her country will "never forget" the support and consideration Abe gave to the self-governing island

In a telegram message addressed to Abe's family, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the former Japanese PM as an "outstanding statesman" and said his loss was "irreparable."

From Israel, Prime Minister Yair Lapid hailed Abe as a "fierce and distinguished leader".