Several people were killed in a shooting at a Copenhagen shopping centre, say Danish police.

It happened late on Sunday afternoon at the Field’s mall, which is close to the city's airport.

A 22-year-old suspect was later detained by police.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned," Copenhagen police tweeted. “We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview.”

The shopping centre is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Field's. The site of the attack is also near a major concert hall, the Royal Arena where a concert by British singer Harry Styles was to start at 8 pm.

Police gave no indication of the motives for the shooting.

A view of Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday July 3, 2022. Credit: Claus Bech/fotograf@clausbech.dk

The last attack in Copenhagen dates back to February 14 and 15, 2015, when a series of Islamist-motivated shootings left two dead and five injured.