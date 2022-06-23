A Lithuanian woman has been jailed in Denmark over an international money-laundering scandal involving Danske bank.

The 49-year-old suspect had admitted to using the Danish bank's Estonian branch to try and launder 29.5 billion Danish kroner, or almost €4bn.

She was given a prison sentence of four years and one month by the Copenhagen City Court on Thursday.

The woman also received an additional sentence of three years and eleven months in another money laundering case involving at least 140 million kroner (€19m).

She will be permanently deported from Denmark after serving her total eight-year sentence, according to a police statement.

According to the Ritzau news agency, the woman -- who had lived in Denmark since 2001 -- had laundered the money from 2008 to 2016 through limited partnerships that had accounts at Danske Bank's former Estonian branch.

She is also reported to have helped Russian and Baltic businessmen conceal the origin of their assets.

"This is the largest amount we have seen in a money laundering case in a Danish court," said special prosecutor Lisette Jørgensen.

Danske Bank is separately being investigated by authorities in several countries over its role in the laundering of more than €200 billion euros in suspicious transactions through the same branch in Estonia.