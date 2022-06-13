09:51

Russian forces push Ukrainian army from centre of Sievierodonetsk

Russian troops have pushed the Ukrainian army out from the centre of Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian general staff announced on Monday.

“With artillery support, the enemy carried out an assault on Sievierodonetsk, achieving partial success and pushing our units back from the city centre. Hostilities are continuing,” the army said in its published morning update.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, confirmed that Ukrainian forces had been pushed back from the city centre.

"The street fighting continues (...) the Russians continue to destroy the city,” he wrote on Facebook on Monday, posting images of buildings in ruin or still burning.

Russian shelling targeted the Azot chemical plant where civilians are sheltering, and hit sewage treatment plants in the city, he added.

In the nearby town of Lysychansk, three civilians including a six-year-old boy were killed in shelling over the past 24 hours, according to the governor.

Taking Sievierodonetsk would open up Moscow's route to another major Donbas city, Kramatorsk, an important step in conquering the entire region.

