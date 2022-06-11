English
world news

Justin Bieber reveals a rare disorder has paralysed half of his face

By AP with Euronews
Justin Bieber says a rare disorder has paralysed half of his face and he has to postpone upcoming shows.

Canadian superstar Justin Bieber says a rare disorder has paralysed half of the performer’s face and is the reason behind his tour postponement.

The multi-Grammy winner is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he told his friends in an Instagram post. 

Bieber’s announcement comes after he cancelled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. 

The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.”

“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said. 

"My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

Bieber said he’s unsure how long he'll take to heal but he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred per cent so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said.