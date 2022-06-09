English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Portugal

Nearly all of Portugal in 'severe' drought after hottest May on record

Access to the comments Comments
By AP  with Euronews
The ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, rise above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought
The ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, rise above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Sergio Azenha, File

Almost all of Portugal was in severe drought at the end of May, the country’s weather service (IPMA) said on Thursday.

Last month was the hottest May on record in the country since 1931, the IPMA said in its monthly climate report.

The average temperature (19°C) was more than 3°C higher than usual, it added.

At the same time, the average May rainfall of just under 9 millimetres was just 13% of what would normally be expected.

As a result, the IPMA noted a "very significant increase" in the number of areas under "severe drought", which now covers 97% of Portugal. This is just one classification lower than the weather service’s worst category of “extreme drought.”

Climate scientists say the country can expect higher temperatures and lower rainfall as a consequence of global warming.