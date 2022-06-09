Nearly all of Portugal in 'severe' drought after hottest May on record

Almost all of Portugal was in severe drought at the end of May, the country’s weather service (IPMA) said on Thursday.

Last month was the hottest May on record in the country since 1931, the IPMA said in its monthly climate report.

The average temperature (19°C) was more than 3°C higher than usual, it added.

At the same time, the average May rainfall of just under 9 millimetres was just 13% of what would normally be expected.

As a result, the IPMA noted a "very significant increase" in the number of areas under "severe drought", which now covers 97% of Portugal. This is just one classification lower than the weather service’s worst category of “extreme drought.”

Climate scientists say the country can expect higher temperatures and lower rainfall as a consequence of global warming.