Ukraine war live updates: Russia has captured most of eastern city of Sievierodonetsk
The Ukraine war is on the eve of its 100th day.
In what was a welcome boost for the war-torn country, Ukraine defeated Scotland in a World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday, bringing it one step closer to taking the stage in Qatar.
Meanwhile, back home, the war continued to rage, with Russia stepping up its attacks in the east.
Thursday's key points
- The strategic city of Sievierodonetsk is close to falling, says regional governor.
- Germany and the US will send more weapons to Ukraine.
- Russia's FM says the supply of US advanced rocket systems increases the risk of a 'third country' being dragged into the war.
- Denmark voted overwhelmingly to join the EU's common defence policy.
- Russia has criticised the US over its plans to send advanced arms shipments to Ukraine, including medium-range rocket systems.
- Russia is cutting off natural gas supply to Denmark, adding the country to a list that includes Finland, Poland, Bulgaria and the Netherlands.
- Russian missile strikes have hit key railway supply lines in Lviv.
- Ukraine beat Scotland in an emotional World Cup qualifier.
Slovakia to deliver artillery to Ukraine
Slovakia will deliver eight self-propelled Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine, the Slovak Defence Ministry has announced.
The 52-calibre artillery battery will be provided to Ukraine under a commercial contract signed with a state-controlled producer.
The Zuzana 2, a modernised version of an older model, uses 155mm rounds and has an effective range of 40 km (25 miles), which can stretch to more than 50 km (30 miles) depending on ammunition type.
Currently it is among the most advanced artillery systems in the world.
(Reuters)
UK MoD: Russia has taken control of most of Sievierodonetsk
Russia has captured most of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, according to the UK ministry of defence.
In its latest intelligence report, published Thursday morning, it said: "The main road into the Sievierodonetskk pocket likely remains under Ukrainian control but Russia continues to make steady local gains, enabled by a heavy concentration of artillery.”
This has "not been without cost" for Russian forces, which have sustained losses in the process, it added.
243 children killed so far in war, says Zelenskyy
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed 243 children have been killed in the war so far, during his nightly video address to the nation on Wednesday.
He made the remark on International Children's Day, claiming 243 children have been killed, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing.
Zelenskyy also alleged that 200,000 children have been forcefully taken to Russia, including children from orphanages, children taken with their parents and those separated from their families.
Euronews cannot independently verify this.
Referring to the claim that 200,000 children have been forcefully taken to Russia, he said "the purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return.
“Ukraine cannot be conquered, that our people will not surrender and our children will not become the property of the occupiers," he added.
Ukraine war has devastating consequences for water, peace and security
The war is increasing the risk of global hunger by limiting exports of wheat, cooking oil and fertiliser.
Read more below.
Football legend Pelé urges Putin to stop Ukraine war
Pelé has called on the Russian leader to halt his deadly invasion of Ukraine, after Ukraine's national team beat Scotland 3-1 in a World Cup playoff.
“Today Ukraine tries to forget, at least for 90 minutes, the tragedy that engulfs their country," said the 81-year-old Brazilian in an Instagram post. "To compete for a World Cup place is already a difficult task — almost an impossible one with so many lives at stake."
Addressing Putin directly, he added: “Stop the invasion. There's absolutely no justification for this continued violence.”
“When we met in the past and exchanged smiles accompanied by a long handshake, I never thought one day we would be as divided as we are now,” the three-time World Cup winner posted. “The power to stop this conflict is on your hands. The same ones I shook in Moscow at our last meeting in 2017.”
After defeating Scotland, Ukraine will face Wales for a spot in Qatar.
(AP)
Russian missile strikes key supply railways in Lviv, says official
A Russian missile has hit rail lines in the western Lviv region, which are key for supplying Western weapons and other goods, officials said.
Five people were wounded in the strike, according to Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy, adding that more information would be available Thursday.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the country’s interior minister, said the Russians hit the Beskidy railway tunnel in the Carpathian Mountains in an apparent effort to cut a key supply link and disrupt shipments of weapons and fuel.
However, the head of Ukrainian railways said the damage to the railroad was still being assessed but the tunnel was spared.
The strike reportedly delayed three passenger trains, but all later resumed their journeys.
(AP)
Sievierodonetsk close to falling
Ukrainian forces appeared close to losing the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk to the advancing Russian army Wednesday.
Russian forces "now control 70% of Sievierodonetsk", Sergei Gaïdaï, governor of the Lugansk region, wrote on Telegram.
"If in two or three days the Russians take control of Severodonetsk, they will install artillery and mortars there and will bombard more intensely Lyssytchansk", a neighbouring city located on the other side of the Donets river in the Donbas region, added Gaïdaï.
"Russia is making moderate but steady gains," said a Western security official on the condition of anonymity.
However, they pointed out that the Ukrainians are "again on the offensive" in the Kherson region (southern Ukraine) in Russian hands and "gaining ground".
(AFP)
