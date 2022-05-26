Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly rebuffed those in the West who have suggested Ukraine cede control of areas occupied by Russian forces for the sake of reaching a peace agreement.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said that the “great geopoliticians” who suggest this are disregarding the interests of “the millions of those who actually live on the territory that they propose exchanging for an illusion of peace."

Meanwhile, fighting is intensifying around four cities in eastern Donbas, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accusing Russia of throwing the full might of the Russian army against the cities of Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk and Sloviansk.

