Live: Ukraine will not cede territories to Russia to reach peace, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly rebuffed those in the West who have suggested Ukraine cede control of areas occupied by Russian forces for the sake of reaching a peace agreement.
In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said that the “great geopoliticians” who suggest this are disregarding the interests of “the millions of those who actually live on the territory that they propose exchanging for an illusion of peace."
Meanwhile, fighting is intensifying around four cities in eastern Donbas, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accusing Russia of throwing the full might of the Russian army against the cities of Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk and Sloviansk.
Thursday's key points:
Russia is advancing aggressively in the east and Ukraine needs more weapons, says President Zelenskyy in his nightly address.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says NATO has done "absolutely nothing" about the Russian invasion of his country, while the EU was taking "revolutionary decisions" — a perception of the two organisations that have changed dramatically in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.
Ukraine and the US have strongly criticized a Russian plan to fast-track Russian citizenship for people from two southern regions of Ukraine now under their control.
Russian parliament passes a bill scrapping the upper age limit for joining the military.
Russia is ready to set up a corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine, Russian Ministry of Defence said.
Italy and Hungary are urging a truce and peace talks, at odds with the EU's hard line against Moscow, agencies report.
Russia preparing for major offensive against Sievierodonetsk
The ferocity of Russian air and artillery attacks on and around Sievierodonetsk suggests that Moscow forces are preparing for an offensive and a heavy battle in a bid to take control of the eastern Ukrainian city, the Institute for the Study of War said.
The strategically important city on the Siversky Donets river is considered to be the next big target after the fall of Mariupol, but previous Russian attempts to seize it have so far failed.
The institute's Wednesday assessment stated that the Russian troops "may need to conduct a ground offensive on Sievierodonetsk in the upcoming days to maintain their pace after committing a significant portion of personnel, artillery, aviation, and logistics to the front."
Russian authorities promise to open corridor for foreign ships to leave Mariupol, other ports
The Russian Defence Ministry is promising to open a safe corridor to allow foreign ships to leave Black Sea ports.
A separate corridor will be open to allow ships to leave Mariupol by sailing from the port on the Sea of Azov port to the Black Sea.
Mikhail Mizintsev, who heads the National Defense Control Center under the General Staff, said 70 foreign vessels from 16 countries are now in six ports on the Black Sea including Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv.
Earlier Wednesday, the Russian military said Mariupol’s port was functioning again after three months of fighting.
The Russian military, which maintains a naval fleet in the Black Sea, has effectively blocked commercial shipping at Ukrainian ports.
The blockade has endangered the world's food supply by preventing Ukraine from shipping its agricultural products. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.