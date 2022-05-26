Latest Live Coverage

Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault in UK

By Euronews
Kevin Spacey pictured in London in 2008, when one of the alleged offences took place, according to the CPS
Kevin Spacey pictured in London in 2008, when one of the alleged offences took place, according to the CPS   -   Copyright  Matt Sayles/AP

The public prosecutor for England and Wales has confirmed criminal charges are to be brought against the American actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said in a statement on Thursday that the 62-year-old Hollywood star was also charged with “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent”.

The charges follow a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police linked to five alleged incidents, four in London and one in Gloucestershire, between 2005 and 2013.