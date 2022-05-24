Four seriously injured after train and bus collide in southern Germany

Four people have been badly injured after a train collided with a bus and derailed in southern Germany.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at Blaustein, near the city of Ulm, police said. The train struck the bus, which was carrying no passengers, at a railway crossing.

According to DPA news agency, the bus driver was thrown from the vehicle and severely injured. The bus then caught fire and was left completely destroyed.

The train driver and two passengers were also badly hurt. A total of 75 people were on the train at the time of the crash and several others sustained minor injuries.

Police said a total of 75 were on the train at the time of the collision. Several others were slightly injured and have been treated nearby. The bus caught fire and was left entirely burned out.

Emergency services and a rescue helicopter were already on the scene due to a motorcycle crash nearby.