A former UK Conservative MP has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty in April and was handed an 18-month prison sentence by Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

The assault took place in 2008 at a party where Khan forced the teenage boy to drink alcohol before assaulting him.

The 48-year-old had denied the allegations and has indicated that he would appeal.

Khan was elected as MP for Wakefield in North Yorkshire in 2019 but resigned last month after his conviction. A by-election to replace him is scheduled to take place in the constituency on June 23.

His conviction is the latest scandal to hit the Conservative Party of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier this month, an unnamed MP from the ruling party was also arrested on suspicion of rape and released on bail.