Ukraine war live: US Congress approves $40 billion aid package for UkraineComments
The US Senate approved on Thursday evening a massive aid package for Ukraine, as the European country continues to resist Russian aggression. Meanwhile, fighting continues in eastern Ukraine.
Follow our live blog below for updates on the latest developments on Friday.
Russian parliament to consider allowing over-40s to sign up for military service.
Potential evidence of war crimes in Bucha uncovered by New York Times.
White House working to put advanced anti-ship missiles in Ukraine's hands.
Donbas has been turned into 'hell', says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy thanks US for agreeing $40 (€37.8bn) billion aid package.
US accuses Russia of weaponising food in Ukraine war.
An update from Euronews' international correspondent Anelise Borges:
We're now heading to Mykolaiv and from there we're going to go further east. We are going to be given access today to a school that was occupied by Russian soldiers, because Ukrainian troops want to show us what these soldiers left behind.
We are going to be in the same area that we've been over the last few days with them. The areas where they are actually fighting. They are calling this the Southern Front.
This is part of a push to retake Kherson, the very first city that has been occupied by Russian troops. The soldiers have been telling us that they have what it takes to retake Kherson and even further, but what that means is anyone's guess.
They won't tell us exactly what equipment they're using, or what kind of ammunition or weaponry. We have seen at night quite a lot of military equipment going east, but we haven't really been allowed to see them using this military equipment.
We are never really taken to the line of contact. Soldiers tell us it's too dangerous. We are often kept in the first line of defence, immediately after that line of contact. Which is where we were with Deputy Commander Nazar, who showed us some of the trenches that had been dug by soldiers, and spoke to us about just how dangerous it is for them.
He also told us how tiring it has been, especially the aspect of being far from their families. Some of their wives and children are outside of the country, and it's been three months. We heard some of the soldiers are getting passes to go and see their wives and children in, for example, Poland or other countries, for two or three days, and then they have to come back. That's some exceptional authorisation that some soldiers are getting, but I believe it depends on their ranking as well.
We're gonna be there in Mykolaiv, in this region, the whole day today, and we'll keep you posted on what we see.
G7 to agree more than €17 billion in aid for Ukrainian defence
The Group of Seven leading economies are set to agree on more than $18 billion (€17 billion) in aid for Ukrainian defence efforts as meetings of finance ministers close Friday, Germany's finance minister told Bloomberg Television.
“I think it’s a very good signal that the G7 nations are standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine because they are not only defending themselves, they are defending our values,” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in an interview with Bloomberg.
A representative from the US Treasury Department declined to verify the amount allocated, and a spokesman from the German finance ministry declined to comment to The Associated Press.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other leaders spoke this week about the need for allies to put together enough additional aid to help Ukraine “get through" the Russian invasion.
“All of us pledged to do what’s necessary to fill the gap,” Yellen said Thursday as the ministers finished their first of two days of talks. "We’re going to put together the resources that they need.”
(AP)
Russian parliament to consider allowing over-40s to sign up for military
In a sign of Russia's urgent need to bolster its war effort in Ukraine, Russia's parliament said on Friday it would consider a bill to allow Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military.
The website of the State Duma, parliament's lower house, said the move would enable the military to utilise the skills of older professionals.
"For the use of high-precision weapons, the operation of weapons and military equipment, highly professional specialists are needed. Experience shows that they become such by the age of 40–45," it said.
Previously only Russians aged 18-40 and foreigners aged 18-30 could enter into a first contract with the military.
Russia has suffered huge setbacks and heavy losses of men and equipment in the 86-day-old war, prompting Western military analysts to say it urgently needs to mobilise more soldiers.
The Duma said the planned initiative would also make it easier to recruit civilian medics, engineers and operations and communications specialists.
(Reuters)
Odesa goes about its business, but with target on its back
Here is a dispatch from Euronews' international correspondent Anelise Borges in Odesa:
Good morning from Odessa. The city is waking up to another almost normal day. It's quite incredible to see so many people out and about. The transport system is working – we just saw a tram packed with people going somewhere, perhaps to work.
It's been very interesting to observe how Odesa is a safe haven of sorts; very close to the more dangerous areas, the city has seen a relatively calm over the last almost three month now.
But there's been a spike in attacks here in recent weeks. We've seen shelling of different areas around Odesa. Last night we heard a very loud explosion, we have yet to have confirmation as to what was hit. Sporadic gunfire is also not something that is shocking to anyone here. The other day we got news that soldiers were trying to down a drone in the city centre.
It's a very surreal context for the city of Odesa.
When we spoke to the mayor a couple of days ago, he told us that he expected Odesa to be targeted by Russia, because of the importance of this place, not only geographically speaking. If Russia was to conquer this corridor in the south it could connect Crimea, the Sea of Azov, to Transnistria, which is that pocket of territory controlled by Russian-backed separatists in Moldova. More importantly, the mayor said that they knew how important Odesa is for Russia in terms of history.
It's got centuries of Russian history, and it's a very symbolic city because of that.
Potential evidence of war crimes in Bucha uncovered by New York Times
The New York Times has published a harrowing investigative report that claims to show how Russian paratroopers executed at least eight Ukrainian men in a Kyiv suburb on 4th March, a potential war crime.
The American newspaper obtained witness statements and videos that purport to show Russian troops rounding up and then executing at least eight Ukrainian men in Bucha on 4th March.
Attack on Severodonetsk repulsed, says Ukraine
Russian forces have attacked the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk, the region’s governor said Friday, according to the Associated Press.
Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram post that 12 people were killed in Severodonetsk and more than 60 houses were destroyed across the region.
He added that the attack on Severodonetsk “was unsuccessful – the Russians suffered personnel losses and retreated.” His remarks could not be independently verified.
Ukraine’s General Staff in its morning update on Friday also said that the Russians tried to assault Severodonetsk but suffered losses and retreated.
White House working to put advanced anti-ship missiles in Ukraine's hands
The White House is working to put advanced anti-ship missiles in the hands of Ukrainian fighters to help defeat Russia's naval blockade, officials said, amid concerns more powerful weapons that could sink Russian warships would intensify the conflict.
Ukraine has made no secret it wants more advanced U.S. capabilities beyond its current inventory of artillery, Javelin and Stinger missiles, and other arms. Kyiv's list, for example, includes missiles that could push the Russian navy away from its Black Sea ports, allowing the restart of shipments of grain and other agricultural products worldwide.
Current and former US officials and congressional sources have cited roadblocks to sending longer range, more powerful weapons to Ukraine that include lengthy training requirements, difficulties maintaining equipment, or concerns US weaponry could be captured by Russian forces, in addition to the fear of escalation.
But three U.S. officials and two congressional sources said two types of powerful anti-ship missiles, the Harpoon made by Boeing and the Naval Strike Missile made by Kongsberg and Raytheon Technologies were in active consideration for either direct shipment to Ukraine, or through a transfer from a European ally that has the missiles.
(Reuters)
Donbas has been turned into 'hell', says Ukraine's President Zelenskyy
Ukraine's industrial Donbas region, the focus of recent Russian offensives, has been destroyed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as some of the world's richest countries pledged to bolster Kyiv with billions of dollars.
Since turning away from Ukraine's capital, Russia is using massed artillery and armour to try to capture more territory in the Donbas, comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, which Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
"The occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there - and that is not an exaggeration," Zelenskyy said in a late Thursday address.
"(There are) constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed," he added.
(Reuters)