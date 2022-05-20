11:10

An update from Euronews' international correspondent Anelise Borges:

We're now heading to Mykolaiv and from there we're going to go further east. We are going to be given access today to a school that was occupied by Russian soldiers, because Ukrainian troops want to show us what these soldiers left behind.

We are going to be in the same area that we've been over the last few days with them. The areas where they are actually fighting. They are calling this the Southern Front.

This is part of a push to retake Kherson, the very first city that has been occupied by Russian troops. The soldiers have been telling us that they have what it takes to retake Kherson and even further, but what that means is anyone's guess.

They won't tell us exactly what equipment they're using, or what kind of ammunition or weaponry. We have seen at night quite a lot of military equipment going east, but we haven't really been allowed to see them using this military equipment.

We are never really taken to the line of contact. Soldiers tell us it's too dangerous. We are often kept in the first line of defence, immediately after that line of contact. Which is where we were with Deputy Commander Nazar, who showed us some of the trenches that had been dug by soldiers, and spoke to us about just how dangerous it is for them.

He also told us how tiring it has been, especially the aspect of being far from their families. Some of their wives and children are outside of the country, and it's been three months. We heard some of the soldiers are getting passes to go and see their wives and children in, for example, Poland or other countries, for two or three days, and then they have to come back. That's some exceptional authorisation that some soldiers are getting, but I believe it depends on their ranking as well.

We're gonna be there in Mykolaiv, in this region, the whole day today, and we'll keep you posted on what we see.