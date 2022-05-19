Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian resistance in Russian-occupied MelitopolComments
The Ukraine war has now entered its 84th day. Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been killed, while millions of Ukrainians have fled their country. Fighting inside the country continues to rage.
Follow our live updates on the Ukraine war below.
Thursday's Key Points
- Ukrainian fighters who defended the Mariupol steel plant face an uncertain fate, after Russia said it had sent them to a penal colony on Wednesday.
- Turkey said it has issues with Sweden and Finland's NATO bids, calling them "hatcheries" for terror groups.
- A captured 21-year-old Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to war crimes in Ukraine. He is accused of shooting an unarmed elderly Ukrainian civilian in the head.
- NATO has amassed 40,000 troops on Europe's border with Russia.
- A new US ambassador to Ukraine was appointed late Wednesday night. This comes as part of a broader plan by the country to reopen its embassy in Kyiv, which was closed following the Russian invasion.
US appoints ambassador to Ukraine
The US confirmed on Wednesday that Bridget Brink will be the country's ambassador to Ukraine.
Filling this post is part of a broader US plan to return its diplomats to Kyiv, who were evacuated at the start of the Russian invasion in February.
The veteran diplomat, who spent a large proportion of her career in the shadow of the USSR, was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden.
She was confirmed by the Senate unanimously.
Brink told the Senate she would work to reopen the US embassy, which was closed three months ago.
More acts of Ukrainian resistance overnight, say regional authorities
Authorities in the Melitopol region of Ukraine have reported more acts of resistance against Russian troops on Wednesday.
The military administration said a grenade exploded near a Russian command post, which was followed by an exchange of fire. No casualties were reported.
A Russian armoured train, which was carrying troops and ammunition, also overturned in Melitopol on Wednesday, causing ammunition to go off, the administration said on Telegram.
It said, "with help" from resistance fighters, the train derailed as the Russian military does not maintain tracks and overloads its trains.
On Tuesday, the administration claimed that Ukrainian resistance fighters had killed several high-ranking Russian officers in Melitopol, although this could not be independently verified by Euronews.
Russian forces have occupied the southern city of Melitopol, since the early days of the war.
