08:28

US appoints ambassador to Ukraine

The US confirmed on Wednesday that Bridget Brink will be the country's ambassador to Ukraine.

Filling this post is part of a broader US plan to return its diplomats to Kyiv, who were evacuated at the start of the Russian invasion in February.

The veteran diplomat, who spent a large proportion of her career in the shadow of the USSR, was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden.

She was confirmed by the Senate unanimously.

Brink told the Senate she would work to reopen the US embassy, which was closed three months ago.

(AP)