Middle school student in Afghanistan makes model vehicles from waste

Shakirullah, a secondary school student in the city of Khōst, Afghanistan, collects waste materials in his district and builds model vehicles such as tractors and bulldozers.

The boy, who does not have any technical training, told Anadolu that he wanted to continue learning by himself and make bigger projects and machines.

