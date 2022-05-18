Latest Live Coverage

Armenia

Police in Armenia are arresting hundreds of protesters as opposition supporters seek to expand their month-long movement to the capital, Yerevan.

Opposition protests since 17 April have called on the public to commit acts of civil disobedience, blaming Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for what they see as unacceptable concessions made in negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

