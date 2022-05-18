Police in Armenia are arresting hundreds of protesters as opposition supporters seek to expand their month-long movement to the capital, Yerevan.
Opposition protests since 17 April have called on the public to commit acts of civil disobedience, blaming Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for what they see as unacceptable concessions made in negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
More No Comment
Middle school student in Afghanistan makes model vehicles from waste
Jewish pilgrimage begins at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia
Aussie PM crashes into child during football match on campaign trail
Football fans swarm to sunny Seville ahead of Europa League final
Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra launch initiative for Ukrainian mothers
Ukrainian town of New York comes under Russian assault
Sudan sanctuary offers haven for exotic birds
Indonesians celebrate Vesak at world's largest Buddhist temple
Azerbaijan: Shusha welcomes the 5th International Folklore Festival
More than 400 migrants rescued by Doctors Without Borders
American NATO paratroopers undergo live fire training in Norway
A thick layer of orange dust covers Baghdad
A thousand candles lit up in Bangkok to mark Buddha's birthday
Final preparations underway for 75th Cannes Film Festival
Colombia: Bari indigenous people protest against violence