Scottish team Glasgow Rangers and Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt face off on Wednesday night in the Europa League final.

The match will take place in the Spanish city of Seville.

For the German side, it's a chance to win their first European trophy in more than 40 years and, for Rangers, it's been more than 50.

"It's just something you dream of as a kid that you don't actually think you'd see it.," explained one excited Rangers fan in Seville for the game. "I think following a Real Madrid, a Manchester United, you expect it, but, for us, it is a once in a lifetime thing."

"The atmosphere is good, peaceful and very harmonious with the Glasgow fans," added a Frankfurt fan who had travelled from Germany to watch his team. "I haven't seen any aggression from either side, it's simply great."

But only a proportion of the two sides' fans will be inside the stadium. Only half the ground's 40,000 places were allocated to the two clubs.

The winner will automatically go through to next season's Champions League.