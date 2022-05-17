Driver killed after cargo and passenger trains collide near Barcelona

One person died and 85 others were injured after a passenger train and cargo train collided in Catalonia.

The incident occurred during rush hour on Monday evening around 15 kilometres south of Barcelona, authorities said.

Emergency crews said they were helping to evacuate around 100 people who had been on board the passenger train. Eight people were taken to hospital while dozens of others were treated for light injuries at the scene.

Investigators say the cargo train had derailed as it arrived at the station in Sant Boi de Llobregat, before smashing into another train that was about to leave.

The driver of the passenger train was killed in the collision, according to the regional rail company FGC.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has offered his "deepest condolences" to the victim's family on Twitter..