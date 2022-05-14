Thousands of activists took to the streets of the United States on Saturday in a national day of action to demand safe and legal access to abortion.
The protests are a response to a leaked draft opinion showing that the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court is considering overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing access to abortion nationwide.
More No Comment
World's longest suspension bridge opens in Czech Rep
Extinction Rebellion activists target Monsanto offices in Buenos Aires
No Comment videos of the week
Israeli riot police at journalist's funeral procession
Hundreds of amateur musicians rock out ahead of Paris concert
Panic buying grips Beijing supermarkets after lockdown rumours
Ukraine: puppet of Syrian refugee girl 'Little Amal' arrives in Lviv
Gaza artists paint a mural in honour of slain Al Jazeera journalist
Palestinians honour slain journalist during memorial service in Ramallah
Brazilians claim world's biggest-ever barbecue
Name of slain Al Jazeera journalist carved on beach in Gaza
Artists react to the war in Ukraine
Traces of the Ukraine-Russia war are exhibited in the museum
Giant endangered stingray released into Mekong River in Cambodia
Chance to stay in windmill of the Moulin Rouge