An unoccupied beach house on the North Carolina Outer Banks was filmed collapsing into the ocean on Tuesday, May 10, amid severe coastal flooding.
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Park said the collapse occurred on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, and advised visitors to avoid the beach. A second house also collapsed, but the scene was not caught on camera.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning and a high surf advisory for the area until Thursday morning and said two to four feet of inundation could be possible for beach-adjacent properties and roadways.
The flooding could significantly threaten life and property, the NWS said.
More No Comment
Sri Lankan troops, burned out vehicles on capital's streets after deadly violence
Afghan women protest decree to cover faces
Pakistan bridge swept away in flash flooding
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa
Police and protesters clash in Philippines capital after presidential elections
Barcelona: Mapping Show on the facade of Gaudi's Casa Batlló
Egypt's ancient 'zar' ritual puts exorcism on stage
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march
Russian envoy to Poland splattered with red liquid on Victory
Ready, Steady, Mow! British lawnmower racing season gets underway
Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine
President Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian demonstrations in Cologne
Mexican tiger fight ritual draws blood to bring rain
Bono of U2 gives a show in the metro of Kyiv