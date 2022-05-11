An unoccupied beach house on the North Carolina Outer Banks was filmed collapsing into the ocean on Tuesday, May 10, amid severe coastal flooding.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Park said the collapse occurred on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, and advised visitors to avoid the beach. A second house also collapsed, but the scene was not caught on camera.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning and a high surf advisory for the area until Thursday morning and said two to four feet of inundation could be possible for beach-adjacent properties and roadways.

The flooding could significantly threaten life and property, the NWS said.