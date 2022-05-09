Watch live: Russia marks Victory Day with military parade in Moscow

Russia will mark Victory Day on Monday with a special military parade in Moscow.

You can watch live coverage on this page from 9:00 am CEST.

The day commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to give a speech during the parade.

On Saturday, an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile rolled through Red Square as part of the rehearsal in Moscow, with warplanes and helicopters flying overhead, troops marching in formation and self-propelled artillery vehicles rumbling past.