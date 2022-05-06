Explosion at Madrid building leaves two workers dead, 18 injured

Two people have died and at least 18 others were injured after an explosion ripped through a four-story residential building in Madrid.

After an hours-long search, firefighters said the bodies of two workers -- ages 21 and 27 --- had been found amid the rubble.

The building -- located in the upmarket neighbourhood of Salamanca -- had been under construction at the time of the explosion on Friday morning.

“Some work was being done in the building and neighbours said there was a powerful explosion,” Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida told reporters.

Video released by the city of Madrid showed paramedics attending to the injured, as police and firefighters cordoned off streets.

The blast sent plumes of smoke billowing into the air and left the nearby roads cluttered with glass and debris.

Four of the injured have been taken to a hospital, including one person in serious condition.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Twitter that he was closely following the situation and had offered his support to the victims.

"I deeply regret the death of two young workers in the explosion," added Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Madrid region.

"All our support and affection to their families and our eternal gratitude to the security and emergency services, especially the Madrid Fire Brigade."