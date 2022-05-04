Ukraine war: Russian strikes include Lviv as EU set to propose ban on oil importsComments
Russian airstrikes on Tuesday included the western city of Lviv, hitting power plants and causing blackouts.
It came on the eve of new sanctions the European Commission is expected to propose against Russia on Wednesday, including on oil.
More than 150 civilians evacuated from Mariupol arrived in Ukrainian-held territory on Tuesday. Russian forces renewed an assault on a massive steel plant in the besieged city, the last holdout of Ukraine's military in the southeastern city.
Follow the latest updates in our live blog below, and watch Euronews TV coverage in the video player above.
Wednesday's key points:
- The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc’s executive branch is on the cusp of proposing a new raft of sanctions against Russia, including on oil.
- Meanwhile Russia struck cities across Ukraine on Tuesday evening, damaging three power plants in Lviv leaving the western city partially without electricity.
- There were also strikes on the cities of Vinnytsia and Kirovograd in the centre of Ukraine, and Odesa in the south.
- Shelling at a chemical plant in Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine killed at least 10 people and wounded 15 more on Tuesday evening.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that 156 civilians evacuated from Mariupol have arrived in Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-controlled town 230 km to the northwest.
- The UN says some civilians who were rescued from the Azovstal steel plant chose to stay behind and search for loved ones in the ruined city. A new evacuation operation is scheduled for Wednesday, "if the security situation allows," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshtchuk said.
- The huge mettalurgical complex, where hundreds more civilians are believed trapped, came under renewed assault from Russian forces on Tuesday.
- French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Vladimir Putin on the phone on Tuesday and urged him to allow civilians to leave Mariupol. The Russian leader demanded the West stop arming Ukraine.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the Ukrainian parliament via videolink on Tuesday, announcing an extra £300 million (€357 million) in military aid.
Russian strikes target Ukraine's railways
Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has struck railway infrastructure across the country.
Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of the Ukrainian railways, said the Russian strikes on Tuesday hit six railway stations in the country’s central and western regions, inflicting heavy damage.
Kamyshin said at least 14 trains were delayed because of the attacks.
Dnipro region Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian missiles struck railway infrastructure in the area, leaving one person wounded and disrupting train movement.
The Ukrainian military also reported strikes on railways in the Kirovohrad region, saying there were unspecified casualties.
Ukraine’s railways have played an important role in moving people, goods and military supplies during the war as roads and bridges have been damaged. (AP)
Just how dependent is the EU on Russian oil?
The European Commission is on the cusp of proposing a new raft of sanctions against Russia, including on oil.
But the EU is Russia's top oil client, putting the bloc in an extremely awkward position as the Kremlin continues its military aggression in Ukraine.
Watch our video explainer here from Euronews Brussels Bureau:
Explained: Just how dependent is the EU on Russian oil?The bloc gets over 25% of its oil from Russia through a vast network of ports and pipelines. #EuropeDecoded
Russian strikes target Lviv in western Ukraine
The strikes happened in multiple directions just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday — about about an hour and a half after air raid sirens sounded in the city and reportedly went off across the entire country. At least four distinct explosions could be heard from downtown Lviv.
Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said the strikes damaged three power substations, knocking electricity off in parts of Lviv. Two pump stations were also without power, affecting water supply in the city. Two people were injured in the attack, according to the mayor.
Sadovyi wrote on a social message app that those in the city should take shelter. Trains coming out of Lviv stopped service. Car alarms went off after the blasts, and emergency sirens could be heard.
The mayor on Monday had a news conference with the country’s top U.S. diplomat, discussing how America planned to reopen its diplomatic presence in the city located near the Polish border.
The last major attack targeting the city came April 18, which killed at least seven people. Lviv has become a haven for those fleeing the war’s front line in the east. (AP)
New EU sanctions plan expected to target Russian oil imports
The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc’s executive branch is on the cusp of proposing a new raft of sanctions against Russia, including on oil.
EU policy commissioners have been discussing the new sanctions and are set to send their proposals later Tuesday to the 27 member countries for debate.
The union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a tweet that the executive is “working on the 6th package of sanctions which aims to de-swift more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports.” Swift is the most widely used international system for bank transfers.
Member countries have been involved in drawing up the proposals, but they routinely take days to endorse them. The sanctions can only enter force once they are published in the EU’s Official Journal. Hungary and Slovakia have already expressed reservations about signing on.
EU ambassadors are scheduled to meet on Wednesday. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also likely to explain the proposals early Wednesday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. (AP)
Good morning, this is Alasdair Sandford kicking off Wednesday's latest updates on the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
For a summary of Tuesday's developments in the war, click here.