The Turkish club clinched their first Turkish league title since 1984 with a 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor.

Football club Trabzonspor won the seventh Turkish championship in their history last weekend. The Turkish club clinched their first Turkish league title since 1984 with a 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor.

A match that delighted their fans, who celebrated widely in the streets.

