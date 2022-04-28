The ruins of Irpin’s House of Culture were the poignant backdrop to a performance of Chopin’s nocturnes by the Lithuanian pianist Darius Mazintas on April 26.
Video of the open-air concert was released by Ukrainian Witness, showing Mazintas’s performance mixed with shots of the destruction in the Kyiv suburb. “My heart’s breaking seeing this,” Mazintas said, “because to destroy so much during this amount of time, to kill so many people is dreadful.”
In an interview with LRT, the Lithuanian public broadcaster, Mazintas explained why Irpin was chosen for the performance. “It is close to Kyiv, a city that has suffered greatly in terms of infrastructure,” he said, according to a translation. “For me, as an artist, it was very symbolic. In the immediate vicinity, Ukrainians repulsed and expelled Russian troops.”
He also explained why he choose Chopin’s music: “Music is a collection of emotions, so Chopin’s music was suitable for this dramatic situation. There is a lot of drama, pain and hope, light in his music. A full range of emotions and feelings, I wanted to give it all through music.”
The concert was backed by the Looking at the Stars Foundation, a Canadian charity of which Mazintas is an artistic director.
More No Comment
Tech and art combine to create vivid displays at new exhibition
Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo
Turkey: a city bus burns in the city of Izmir
Sirens blare as Israel honours Holocaust victims
Polluted river foam floats into Colombia town
SpaceX Crew-4 mission arrived at ISS
Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election
Dutch royal family arrives in Maastricht to celebrate King`s Day
New Delhi engulfed in smoke after landfill fire
Relief for some, alarm from other as El Salvador rounds up 'gangsters'
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA
Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin holds talks with Antonio Guterres
Kyiv demolishes historic Ukraine-Russia friendship monument
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade