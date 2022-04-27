Latest Live Coverage

Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election

President Emmanuel Macron was targeted by a tomato throw during a walk in the Parisian suburb of Cergy-Pontoise, during his first trip since his re-election this afternoon.

Macron vowed to give a more social face to his second five-year term. "In the poorest neighbourhoods, whether in the cities or in rural areas, we must really recreate the conditions for real and effective equality of opportunity," promised the president.

