Avaaz activists dressed as animals and trees flocked to the 2022 International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings to demand that biodiversity criteria be included in the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington D.C.

The IMF's newly established RST is meant to help countries build resilience to external shocks, including climate change and pandemic preparedness.

However, biodiversity criteria are not included, and the NGO believes the RST will fail at ensuring long term environmental sustainability.