Avaaz activists dressed as animals and trees flocked to the 2022 International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings to demand that biodiversity criteria be included in the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington D.C.
The IMF's newly established RST is meant to help countries build resilience to external shocks, including climate change and pandemic preparedness.
However, biodiversity criteria are not included, and the NGO believes the RST will fail at ensuring long term environmental sustainability.
Chinese performance artist Kong Ning presents latest Earth Day work in Beijing
Orthodox Christians mark Good Friday with Jerusalem procession
Israeli police fire tear gas inside Al-Aqsa mosque compound amid renewed clashes in Jerusalem
Mariupol evacuees arrive by bus in south-eastern Ukraine
Freddie Mercury statue unveiled on South Korean island
Gun salute for Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday
Thousands of plastic bottles litter beach following catastrophic flood
Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins India trip at independence hero Gandhi's ashram
Feminine focus at Venice Biennale
"Pinocchio" PM should pack his bags and go according to Scottish MP
Assange supporters gather in front of court ordering his extradition to US
Dust storm hits the Iraqi capital of Baghdad
Transport company shows solidarity with Ukraine painting a train in yellow and blue
Muslim-owned shops demolished in New Delhi
Clashes erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank