Manchester United have hired Erik ten Hag as their fifth manager in nine years, with the Dutchman leaving his role at Ajax at the end of the season.

Ten Hag signed a contract to 2025 with the task of bringing back the successes not seen at United since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013 when the club won the last of its record 20 English titles.

United has been led by two interim managers — Michael Carrick and currently Ralf Rangnick — since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left in November.

Ten Hag faces a big rebuilding job at United with the club slipping way behind rivals Manchester City and Liverpool despite heavy spending in the transfer market.

The three-time European champion might not even return to the Champions League next season. United are three points out of the Premier League's top four with five games remaining and haven't won a trophy since beating Ajax in the Europa League final in 2017.

Ten Hag took over as Ajax coach later that year and led the team to two Eredivisie titles as well as the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.