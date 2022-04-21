Explosions in Afghanistan kill at least 10 people and injure dozens

A series of explosions across Afghanistan have killed at least 10 people and wounded scores more, according to police and hospital officials.

The worst of the three attacks occurred at a mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif where at least 10 worshippers were killed and another 40 were injured. The explosion occurred as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan.

The affiliate of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group -- known as ISIS-K -- has claimed responsibility for the explosion, which mostly targeted the country’s minority Shiite Muslims.

Earlier on Thursday, two children were injured by a roadside bomb in the Afghan capital city, Kabul.

A third explosion on Thursday in northern Kunduz province struck a vehicle carrying mechanics and caused multiple casualties, according to local officials.

The blasts come after multiple explosions near Kabul schools on Tuesday killed at least six people, mostly children, and wounded 17 others.

Afghanistan's Taliban government has stepped a crackdown against ISI-K extremists in the first months following their sweep to power.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has condemned the latest blasts.

"Systematic, targeted attacks on crowded schools and mosques call for immediate investigation, accountability and end to human rights violations," Bennett wrote on Twitter.