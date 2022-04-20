Assailants detonated a remote-controlled explosive device as a bus carrying prison guards passed by in Turkey, an official has said.

One guard was killed and four others were wounded in the blast on Wednesday.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred in the Osmangazi district, in Turkey’s northwestern Bursa province.

“Our evaluation is that a hand-made bomb that was left beneath an electricity pole was detonated by remote control as the prison vehicle was passing by,” Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat told reporters, after inspecting the scene.

Around 30 people were on the bus when it was hit by the remote-controlled explosive device said Canbolat. It was transporting the guards to a prison in the region.

All of them were taken to hospitals as a precautionary measure, with one of the injured in a serious condition, he added.

Numerous attacks have been carried out in Turkey by Kurdish militants, the Islamic State terror group and leftist extremists in recent years.