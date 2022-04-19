A massive alligator took an early-morning stroll on Easter Sunday through a peaceful residential neighbourhood in Venice, Florida, under the watchful eye of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The video was taken Sunday morning in Venice, Florida, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies estimated the gator to be about 3 metres long.
The sheriff's office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
They warned neighbours to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.
