Tensions flared in the Georgian parliament on Tuesday as lawmakers debated a controversial 'Russia' bill that critics see as a threat to democratic freedoms.

The bill would require media, nongovernmental organisations and other nonprofits to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

Opponents have denounced the bill as “the Russian law,” as Moscow uses similar legislation to crack down on dissidents.