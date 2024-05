It all started with nifty leg movements, strong steps backwards and forwards, paced to Brazilian funk music. Then it adopted moves from break dancing, samba, capoeira, frevo.

The 'passinho', a dance style created in the 2000s by kids in Rio de Janeiro’s favelas, was declared an “intangible cultural heritage” by legislators in the state of Rio, bringing recognition to a cultural expression born in the sprawling working-class neighbourhoods.