Video. Activists disrupt Google conference to protest against ties to Israel

Demonstrators gathered outside Google's annual conference in the US on Tuesday to protest against a €1.1 billion deal known as Project Nimbus that provides artificial intelligence technology to the Israeli government. They contend the system is being lethally deployed in the Gaza war - an allegation Google refutes.

