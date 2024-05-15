Demonstrators hold signs in protest as they block an entrance to the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
Video. Activists disrupt Google conference to protest against ties to Israel

Demonstrators gathered outside Google's annual conference in the US on Tuesday to protest against a €1.1 billion deal known as Project Nimbus that provides artificial intelligence technology to the Israeli government. They contend the system is being lethally deployed in the Gaza war - an allegation Google refutes.

