Video. Clashes erupt in Georgia as divisive bill passes

Critics fear it jeopardizes democratic freedoms and EU aspirations, requiring media and NGOs to register if over 20% of funding is foreign. The government argues it combats harmful foreign influence and prevents destabilization. Opposition labels it "the Russian law," akin to Moscow's crackdown on dissent. Mass protests grip the nation, echoing last year's pressure on a similar bill. Renewed demonstrations prompt police clashes with tear gas and water cannons. President Zourabichvili vows veto, but ruling party's majority could override it.

