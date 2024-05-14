A billboard that collapsed in India's financial capital Mumbai killed at least three people and injured 59 on Monday, following heavy rain and thunderstorms. Dozens have been rescued and are being treated in hospital.
Video. WATCH: At least three dead after billboard collapse in Mumbai
