Ukraine

Russia admits flagship of Black Sea fleet 'seriously damaged'

By Euronews and AP
The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey June 18, 2021.
The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey June 18, 2021.

Russia has admitted the flagship of its Black Sea fleet has been "severely damaged".

Ukraine claims it hit Moskva -- made infamous during the Snake Island incident earlier in the war -- with two missiles causing it "serious damage".

Moscow concedes the ship was damaged without clarifying whether it was hit by Ukrainian missiles. Russia's defence ministry said "due to a fire, ammunition exploded on board" and that its crew were safely evacuated from the vessel. It added a probe would try to establish the cause of the fire.

"Neptune missiles protecting the Black Sea have caused significant damage to this Russian ship," said Maxime Marchenko, governor of the Odesa region.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an advisor to Ukraine's president, said on YouTube that "a surprise has come to the flagship of the Russian Black Sea fleet".