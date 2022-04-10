Live: France votes in first-round of presidential election

Live: France votes in first-round of presidential electionComments
French voters took to the polls on Sunday in what's expected to be a tight race for the 12 presidential candidates.
This first round of the highly anticipated contest for leadership of Europe's second-largest economy will determine which two candidates make it to the next election on 24 April.
Turnout was at 65% at 5:00 pm CET, several points lower than what it was at that time in the last election in 2017.
Here are the latest updates on the French election:
- 12 candidates are running in the first round of France's presidential election. Here's a look at some of the contenders.
- How does the election system work? Here's a look at how the vote runs.
- The French president is afforded more powers than other European presidents. Here's a rundown of how the Fifth Republic works.
- From inflation and the war in Ukraine to COVID-19 and the environment, there are a lot of topics that have played a role in the first round of this election.
Follow our live television coverage, with first estimations expected at 8pm CET
What do young voters think about France's presidential election?
From workers to students, many of France's young have become increasingly disillusioned by politics.
Euronews spoke to several young people about what they think about politics ahead of the April 10 presidential election.
France's presidential candidates vote across the country
Take a look at our video explainer on France's presidential candidates and what they're proposing.
How powerful is France's president?
“We have a president in France who presides over the Republic, who controls the government, who controls parliament, who controls the Constitutional Court. It makes a super president," said Christophe Chabrot, a senior lecturer in public law at the Lumiere University Lyon 2.
This is in part due to the election by universal suffrage and the president's ability to appoint a prime minister to lead the government.
The timing of the two elections also reinforces the French president's power with the parliamentary election coming about a month later which assures that whoever wins the presidency will win a parliamentary majority.
“You don't change your political opinion in a month. So the election of the legislature will often give the same majority as that of the president,” Chabrot said.
'People don't vote for a candidate. They vote against someone,' says Gaspard, who has decided not to vote in the election
Gaspard, a steeplejack currently working in Tignes, is one of the many young people who have decided not to vote in the election. He told Euronews he doesn't want to vote because people often vote against candidates instead of for them.
The 24-year-old says there aren't politicians who do manual labour and that they thus don't understand the situation of what poorer classes need. He thinks that many politicians have done the same studies and don't know what it's like to need to work every day to make a living.
He's also angry that politicians don't carry out their promises.
Turnout appeared to be lower this year than in 2017, according to the latest figures from France's interior ministry.