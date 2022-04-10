Latest Live Coverage

Live: France votes in first-round of presidential election

By Lauren Chadwick
A man casts his vote in the first round of the French presidential election in Montreuil, outside Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
A man casts his vote in the first round of the French presidential election in Montreuil, outside Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

French voters took to the polls on Sunday in what's expected to be a tight race for the 12 presidential candidates.

This first round of the highly anticipated contest for leadership of Europe's second-largest economy will determine which two candidates make it to the next election on 24 April.

Turnout was at 65% at 5:00 pm CET, several points lower than what it was at that time in the last election in 2017.

17:52

Here are the latest updates on the French election:

19:58

Follow our live television coverage, with first estimations expected at 8pm CET

19:39

What do young voters think about France's presidential election?

From workers to students, many of France's young have become increasingly disillusioned by politics.

Euronews spoke to several young people about what they think about politics ahead of the April 10 presidential election.

Here's what they had to say.

Young voters spoke to Euronews about what they want in candidates and what they think about France's presidential election.
19:35

French far-left party Lutte Ouvriere (LO) presidential candidate Nathalie Arthaud votes in Paris.
French ecologist party Europe Ecologie–Les Verts (EELV) presidential candidate Yannick Jadot takes ballots before voting in Paris.
French ruralist party Resistons! presidential candidate Jean Lassalle votes in Lourdios-Icheres, south-western France.
French far-right party Debout La France (DLF) presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan casts his ballot at a polling station in Yerres, south-east of Paris.
19:26

France's presidential candidates vote across the country

Conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse votes in Paris.
French far-right candidate Eric Zemmour votes in Paris.
Anti-capitalist candidate Philippe Poutou votes in Bordeaux.
French communist candidate Fabien Roussel votes in Amand-les-Eaux, northern France.
19:21

French President Emmanuel Macron votes in Le Touquet, northern France.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen votes in Henin-Beaumont, northern France.
French socialist presidential candidate Anne Hidalgo in Paris.
French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon votes in Marseille, southern France.
19:16

Take a look at our video explainer on France's presidential candidates and what they're proposing.

19:00

How powerful is France's president?

“We have a president in France who presides over the Republic, who controls the government, who controls parliament, who controls the Constitutional Court. It makes a super president," said Christophe Chabrot, a senior lecturer in public law at the Lumiere University Lyon 2.

This is in part due to the election by universal suffrage and the president's ability to appoint a prime minister to lead the government.

The timing of the two elections also reinforces the French president's power with the parliamentary election coming about a month later which assures that whoever wins the presidency will win a parliamentary majority.

“You don't change your political opinion in a month. So the election of the legislature will often give the same majority as that of the president,” Chabrot said.

Read more about France's presidency and 5th Republic here.

French President Emmanuel Macron sits at his desk after addressing the French nation at the Elysée Palace in Paris, 2019.

18:56

Were there any dogs at France's polling stations on Sunday? A few!

People queue before voting during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022.
18:29

'People don't vote for a candidate. They vote against someone,' says Gaspard, who has decided not to vote in the election

Gaspard, a steeplejack currently working in Tignes, is one of the many young people who have decided not to vote in the election. He told Euronews he doesn't want to vote because people often vote against candidates instead of for them.

The 24-year-old says there aren't politicians who do manual labour and that they thus don't understand the situation of what poorer classes need.  He thinks that many politicians have done the same studies and don't know what it's like to need to work every day to make a living.

He's also angry that politicians don't carry out their promises.

Gaspard

Turnout appeared to be lower this year than in 2017, according to the latest figures from France's interior ministry.