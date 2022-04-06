What do young voters think about France's presidential election?

From workers to students, many of France's young have become increasingly disillusioned by politics.

Euronews spoke to several young people about what they think about politics ahead of the April 10 presidential election.

Here's what they had to say.

Nawal Dresler: 'I haven't registered to vote'

Dresler is 23 years old and has been working in a restaurant for three years in the Lyon region after living in the countryside in Ecuador.

Dresler says he hasn't registered to vote and thinks that voting wouldn't change anything.

"I didn't really have the information. Talking to people, colleagues at work, my friends, nobody knew the deadline," he said.

With friends and family, he tries not to talk about politics too much, because he thinks it's a "divisive subject".

He would prefer younger candidates who represent him more, but he thinks it'd be easier to vote on the internet instead of having to register.

"I think it's just a race to see who gets the most attention," he said.

Hermine Gousseau: 'Zemmour is the only solution to save France'

Gousseau, 19, grew up in Lozère, a rural area of southern France, and is a member of the far-right young movement supporting candidate Eric Zemmour.

She says the far-right TV pundit is the "only solution to save France".

Gousseau says that politics is a family tradition and that her political engagement began at 10-years-old.

She and her family previously supported Marine Le Pen, who leads the far-right National Rally party but now she plans to support Zemmour.

"Zemmour is a little guy who appeared out of nowhere, and who is finally our only solution to save France. The only one," she said.

She hopes he will help France regain its "Christian pride".

Sophia Ouaddabab: 'I don't know who to choose'

Ouaddabab, 21, is finishing her studies and working part-time in both a bakery and reception.

She says that she's suspicious of politicians who don't understand the living conditions of others.

"I hope to go and vote but at the moment I'm lost. I don't know who to choose among the candidates," said Ouaddabab, who has never previously voted.

She said that there should be a law that forces politicians to carry out their campaign promises.

"I distrust (politicians). They don't live the same life as us, they are not the people. They don't have a salary of €1,200 a month. They don't know what it is. The minimum wage is not a living wage, it's a survival wage, and that should change anyway," she said.

Ouaddabab said politicians should give the people more responsibilities through referendums.

"My mother and my aunt haven't voted for a long time because for them it's useless. I understand them because every time they voted, the people lied or other people got elected, and that frustrates them," she added.

Florian Jéronimo-Ferraz: 'I want someone that doesn't make racist remarks'

Jéronimo-Ferraz is a 19-year-old butcher and catering apprentice in Annonay, Ardèche, who wants a humanist candidate to change things in the election.

He doesn't really think about candidates in terms of being left or right but said he wants to support someone who doesn't make "racist remarks".

He's hoping for a candidate "who thinks of others".

Jeronimo-Ferraz says that the current minimum wage is unliveable for French families.

He also thinks that people who live in more rural areas, like himself, are left out of the political conversation.